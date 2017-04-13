Mapusa approves proposal for modern treatment plan

Mapusa: The Mapusa Municipal Council approved the proposal for setting up a modern waste treatment plant for the town, on Wednesday.Last month, ERT Proprietary Technology sent a proposal to the municipality for setting up a modern waste treatment plant. The proposal was discussed in detail at Wednesday’s special council meeting, which approved the same as 16 councillors were in favour of the plant.Chairperson Sandeep Falari informed that the company requires 5000 sq mts of land for setting up of the project, which the council has agreed to provide at Assagao where the municipality currently has a treatment plant. The company has reportedly assured build and commission the plant within 90-120 days.Councillor Sudhir Kandolkar said that since the project is first of its kind in Goa, it is important to have a detailed study on the same. [H]