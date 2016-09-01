Mapusa civic body issues notice to firework stall owners.

Mapusa:The Mapusa Municipal Council has served a notice to 16 firework shop owners directing them to remove their temporary stalls which were erected in the municipal market on Wednesday. The notice also directed them not to do any illegal trading of fire crackers until all necessary approvals are obtained from authorities concerned.The firework shop owners claimed that the last minute decision of the municipality will ruin their business as most of them have already purchased bulk fire crackers in view of the upcoming Ganesh festival.

It may be recalled that last week a meeting was held by the deputy collector under the supervision of joint mamlatdar Ravi Nipanikar. The meeting proposed to shift all stalls pertaining to Ganesh festival which includes firework stalls, matoli and other items to the open space located opposite petrol pump to decongest the market and to regulate free flow of traffic movement in the town.Like every year the firework stall owners applied for permissions seeking to sell

crackers in the municipal market. All the applications were rejected by the municipality. Hence the stall owners took a delegation and met the Deputy Chief Minister and Mapusa MLA Adv Francis D’Souza requesting him to intervene the issue as shifting them from the market would hamper their business. The firework stall owners said

that they have already invested a huge amount of money in purchase of crackers.

After hearing their grievances Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza said that “there are certain guidelines with regard to explosives like firecrackers and it cannot be over ruled as anytime accidents can occur. D’Souza asked them to approach the Municipality”.On Tuesday the MMC issued a notice asking the shop owners to stop illegal trading of fireworks until all necessary permissions are obtained from the concerned authorities.

When contacted MMC chairperson Sandip Falari said, “We have sent a notice to the fire work shop owners and have tried our best to make them understand the various issues involved. It is their responsibility to obtain all permissions. Once they obtain the permissions the MMC has no issue in their selling of fire crackers”.[NT]