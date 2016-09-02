Mapusa police beefs up security for safe, peaceful Chaturthi

Mapusa: In order to beef up security measures in Mapusa in view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a meeting was convened of all Sarvajanik mandals on Thursday evening at Mapusa police station. The meeting was presided by deputy superintendent of police Mahesh Gaonkar in the presences of Mapusa PI Tushar Lotlikar wherein 11 Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals under Mapusa police jurisdiction were present for the meeting. Grievances of the all the Ganesh mandals were discussed. A list of directives were handed over to committee members which had directions like proper access control by keeping minimum entry, installation of CCTV cameras, and arrangements for firefighting equipments, proper Illumination, bursting of fire crackers in public places should be avoided, proper illumination at the time of immersion etc. Addressing the meeting Mahesh Gaonkar urged all mandals to be vigilant and have all security measures in place. Gaonkar also asked the Ganesh mandal groups to issue identification badges to all its members and volunteers. He further added saying that day and night patrolling will be carried out with more intensity and police will be kept on high alert. Raising concern over house breaking thefts which are taking place during the festival, DySP Gaonkar appealed to people who are going to their native place to inform their neighbours and to keep their valuables in safe custody. [NT]