Mapusa to have new meat marketv

Mapusa : Finally there is some relief for beef and pork shop owners at the 20-year- old dilapidated Mapusa market building as the Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) has resolved to undertake reconstruction of the structure by spending municipal funds. The council has resolved to demolish the ground-plus-one structure and construct a structure comprising of 14 shops.

On Thursday a special council meeting was held at the municipality which was presided by chairperson Sandip Falari in the presence of chief officer Clen Madeira, Bhanudas Naik accounts-cum-administrative officer, municipal engineer Hussain Mujzar, account taxation officer Shivram Vaze and all councillors. The special meeting was called to discuss only two issues which was about the condition of the dilapidated beef and pork market building and to discuss about the infrastructure tax to be paid to NGPDA.

The chairperson Sandip Falari informed the council that the engineering division has inspected the dilapidated building and has informed that the building has outlived its life thereby posing a danger to shop owners and customers.

He said that “the mutton and chicken shops on the first floor of the building has been shifted to the new fish and meat complex, however as lift has not been provided, the beef and pork shops on the ground floor of the old building could not be shifted”.

“Our engineering section has inspected the building and has proposed to demolish and reconstruct a new structure” added Falari.

Councillor Tushar Tople and Ryan Braganza demand that a time frame should be decided within which the structure must be ready or else the shop owners will suffer. Chairperson Falari assured that “Since the work is being executed through municipal funds the work will be done as soon as possible”.

The suggestion was accepted and the council resolved to demolish the existing building and reconstruct a new structure which will accommodate 14 shops. It will also have a toilet next to the building. MMC will also construct a mini sewerage treatment plant for disposal of wet waste.

Regarding payment of infrastructure and assessment tax to NGPDA for a commercial project proposed at the existing municipal garage to be executed through the Goa State Urban Development Agency, Falari informed the council that on August 19 the municipality has received a communication from NGPDA asking the council to deposit infrastructure tax of Rs 46.95 lakh and Rs 2.61 lakh as assessment tax. The letter stated that the tax paid on the project will be reimbursed by GSUDA once the project gets administrative approval and expenditure sanction from the government.

He further disclosed to the council that “several attempts were made through Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza to exempt MMC from paying the tax but it could not succeed as NGPDA does not have any such provision to wave off the tax.

Falari said that currently the council has around Rs 1.70 crore in the bank besides accumulated interest on various government grants. He said that the council can pass a resolution and send the same to the government for approval to use Rs 1.50 crore.[NT]