Margao Logged in

Lawlessness seems to be gaining an upper hand in Margao so much so that shopkeepers have placed wooden logs in front of their shops to prevent motorists from parking their vehicles.Earlier, the shopkeepers used to place soft drink crates/stones opposite their shops but today one can bear witness to wooden logs placed opposite a pharmacy in Margao. The Traffic Cell when requested to clear the obstacles promptly passed on the buck on the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) while the municipal inspectors blamed their higher-ups. Considering the traffic chaos in Margao, it would be appreciated if the MMC chairperson takes a round of the town to check the lawlessness and issue orders to stop this illegal activity. [H]