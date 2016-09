Gotnibhatt-Curtorim

Born:09.07.1939,Died:18.09.2016

Wife of late Peter D’Souza.Mother/mother-in-law of Anthony D’ Souza (A.F.K Pune)/Escolans, Santano (P & O Cruises)/Succorina,Caetano D’ Souza (Teacher of Rosary High School,Navelim), late Mario/Perpetual. Funeral cortage will leave her residence TODAY,21st September 2016 at 3.30 p.m to Carmel Chapel Curtorim,for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.