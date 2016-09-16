MARIA ERTA TEREZA GOMES E FERNANDES.

Beloved wife of late ARTEMIO RAUL do ROSARIO FERNANDES.Mother/mother-in-law of Dr. Andre/Alaine,IIona,Neila/Sameer Kakodkar & Scarlet.Daughter of Maria Jovita Pereira & Victor Emanuel Gomes.Daughter-in-law of Maria Lizeta & Andre Aleixo Fernandes.sister/Sister-in-law of Celsa/Madhucar Cormoli & Late Teotonio sister-in-law of Late Bruno/Late Barbara,Late Melicio/Dolly & late Leucadia.

Funeral cortage leaves her residence at 3:15 pm today 16th September 2016 to Our Lady of Candelaria Church,Baina,Vasco da Gama for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.