(REVORA – CUNDOI)

B.O.D- 21.03.1938 , D.O.D – 02.01.2017

Beloved Wife of late Sebastiao Inacio Fernandes. Mother & Mother-in-law of Mario/Paulette, Anthony / Marianinha, Gloria/Domnick, Felcy/ late Domnick.Funeral cortage will leave her residence on 4.01.2017 (Today) at 4.00 p.m to Our Lady of Victory Church – Revora for mass followed by burial.