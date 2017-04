MARIA LUISA CLAUDINA da PIEDADE SENA e NORONHA

Born: 03/03/1932 , died: 19/04/2017

(VERNA)

Beloved wife of late Luis Noronha. most loving mother/ mother-in-law of Dr. Francis Pantaliao, late Jose, Fulgencio / Maria de Fatima, Jose maria/ late Marina, late Antonio, Rosinha / Mario & Allen / Jennifer. Sister / sister-in-law of late Roque / Hilda, late Belarmino / late Thereza, late Elvino, late Lila / late Francisco, late Maria / late Francisco, Escolastica / late Angelo, merta / mohan & late Luis / late elizabeth.Funeral cortage will leave her residence at Bamborda, Verna on Thursday, 20th April 2017 at 4:30 pm to Holy Cross Church, Verna for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.