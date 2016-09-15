 
Thursday , September 15 2016
Home / Obituaries / MARIA OFELIA FERNANDES.

MARIA OFELIA FERNANDES.

admin 10 mins ago Obituaries 0 Views

(St. Augustinho,Sta-Cruz,Goa)

Wife of late Jose Caetano Fernandes. Mother/mother-in-law of Savio (Sta-Cruz High School)/Ana Maria, Angela/Sam (Monginis) & Brenda. Sister/sister-in-law of late Artur/Paskin, late Fatima/late George,late Elias/Martina,Caremelina/late Mariano,late Bruno Sunny/Remidiana.Funeral cortage will leave her residence at Augustin Ward (near Dempo House) Sta-Cruz, Goa on 15th September, 2016 (TODAY) at 3.45 to the Holy Cross Church, Sta-Cruz, for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.

About admin

Check Also

DONALDO JACINTO F DE SOUZA.

OPP ST.JASINTO ISLAND,ZUAIR Beloved son of Late Jose Nolasco De souza & Late Maria Ilnes …

© Copyright 2016 @GOACOM