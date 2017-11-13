 
Monday , November 13 2017
Home / Goa News Highlights / Mayor, Portugal Consul General meeting today

Mayor, Portugal Consul General meeting today

admin 9 hours ago Goa News Highlights 82 Views

Panjim: New Consul General of Portugal in Goa Francisco Duarte Azavedo will on Monday call on City Mayor Surendra Furtado, in what would be their first meeting after the former recently took over the office in the State.The meeting at the office of the City of Corporation of Panjim will discuss various issues pertaining to the capital. Furtado said he would urge Azavedo to help the Corporation in its mission.“It is a courtesy visit but we will discuss on a variety of issues. I will seek his assistance in fine- tuning the city and any help the office could provide us in our mission,” the Mayor told Herald ahead of the meeting. [H]

About admin

Check Also

big_122520_00poriem-gs

Poriem locals demand action against laterite stone quarry, dairy farm

Valpoi: Poriem gram sabha on Sunday discussed issues relating to illegal laterite stone mines, water …

Copyright © 2017 GOACOM.COM