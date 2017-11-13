Mayor, Portugal Consul General meeting today

Panjim: New Consul General of Portugal in Goa Francisco Duarte Azavedo will on Monday call on City Mayor Surendra Furtado, in what would be their first meeting after the former recently took over the office in the State.The meeting at the office of the City of Corporation of Panjim will discuss various issues pertaining to the capital. Furtado said he would urge Azavedo to help the Corporation in its mission.“It is a courtesy visit but we will discuss on a variety of issues. I will seek his assistance in fine- tuning the city and any help the office could provide us in our mission,” the Mayor told Herald ahead of the meeting. [H]