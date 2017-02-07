Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign In Goa From Feb 8

The state of Goa has been selected for Phase 1 of Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign along with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep.

The Government of India has decided to eliminate Measles and control Rubella (Congenital Rubella Syndrome) in the country through introducing Measles Rubella (MR) Vaccine across the country. All states and union territories will have a MR vaccination campaign in phases over phases next two years.

The four weeks campaign in Goa starting from February 8 aims to cover more than three lakh children between 9 months to 15 years across through more than 2000 vaccination sites. There will be no house-to house vaccination. In the first week, children will be vaccinated in schools. Non-school-going children will be vaccinated in the following 2-3 weeks at fixed outreach sessions in villages and urban areas. Vaccination booths will continue throughtout the campaign at all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Urban Health Centres and District Hospitals of state.

The vaccine will be introduced as a Measles-Rubella campaign aiming at vaccination of children from 9 months to 15 years followed by introduction of MR vaccine in routine immunization. MR Vaccine will replace both first (given at 9 months of age) and second dose of measles (given at 16-24 months of age) vaccine currently administered in the Routine Immunization program.

The Measles Rubella campaign dose is given to all children, both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated, who belong to the age group from 9 months to 15 years. The goal of the MR campaign is to quickly enhance the population immunity to both measles and rubella in order to reduce deaths from measles and disabilities like CRS due to rubella infection in early pregnancy.

Due to Measles Rubella (MR) Vaccination Campaign in the five southern States, Pulse polio campaign (National Immunization Day) of year 2017 has been postponed to March 5 (Sunday). Therefore in Goa Pulse Polio Immunization will be held on March 5, 2017. [digital goa]