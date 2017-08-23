‘Measures in place for peaceful polls’

Panaji: After holding mock elections at 7am at their respective polling booths in the Panaji and Valpoi constituencies on Wednesday, polling officers will throw booths open for voting from 8am to 5pm.North Goa collector Nila Mohanan told reporters on Tuesday that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in both constituencies. “To avoid scuffles, all hotels, restaurants and shops within 200 metres of polling stations will also be shut. We want a completely peaceful and smooth poll,” she said.As an additional measure to ensure a hassle-free polling process, sector officers have been put in place in both constituencies. The government has also empowered two additional magistrates for both constituencies, who will constantly be on the move to ensure everything is in place. An additional flying squad with an executive magistrate has also been created.

North Goa SP Chandan Choudhary said nakabandis in both constituencies have been strengthened. “In Panaji alone, we had nakabandis at eight places by central paramilitary forces on Tuesday night. Similarly, in Valpoi, we have a strict double-layered nakabandi at the Keri outpost. Nakabandis have been strengthened all over the constituency,” she said. As many as 450 police personnel, 200 personnel of the India Reserve Battalion and three companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed.On Tuesday itself, Panaji police station registered a case against a group for not obtaining permission to conduct a meeting in the Panaji market. In a separate incident, some individuals were prohibited from sticking posters on a transformer under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. [TOI]