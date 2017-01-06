MGP formally withdraws support

Panjim: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Thursday finally withdrew its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, ahead of the Goa Assembly elections scheduled on February 4. Though the move had been announced and was expected since Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had sacked both MGP ministers from the cabinet last month, it still is a setback to the BJP with less than a month to the polls.Addressing the media, MGP President Pandurang (Deepak) Dhavalikar said, “After a series of meetings of the central committee of MGP, we have passed a resolution to formally withdraw support to the BJP-led government in the State. The party has decided to contest 22 Assembly seats.”

He added, “We have forwarded a letter to the Governor and the Speaker, which says that upon declaration of 2017 Assembly elections by the Election Commission, the central committee of the MGP has decided not to continue the relations with BJP and not to have any more alliance for the 2017 election.”He said that MGP will contest 22 seats and has in-principle approved an alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), which will be announced in the next three days after the latter gets its election symbol.

“We officially declare that Sudin Dhavalikar will be MGP’s CM candidate and GSM has already agreed to this,” he said.Dhavalikar said the party has also formed a parliamentary board under the leadership of Sudin which will scrutinise recommendations received from 18 constituencies in the next 2 to 3 days and by January 11 MGP will release its list of candidates.Suggesting that MGP has been getting a good response, Dhavalikar said the party has received candidate recommendations in Shiroda, Savordem, Sanguem, Cuchorem, Ponda, Marcaim, Priol, Pernem, Mandrem, Mapusa, Dabolim, Vasco, Mormugao, St Cruz, St Andre, Bicholim and Valpoi.

Asked whether Bicholim will be given to Goa Praja Party President Pandurang Raut, he said, "We have already decided to give Naresh Sawal the seat and GSM has already agreed to this."Dhavalikar said that along with Sawal, two other persons will join MGP on Sunday – Jagdish Bhobe from St Andre, Vijay Goankar from Valpoi. "In Mayem it will be either a MGP or GSM candidate, it depends on seat sharing," he said.On the issue of Medium of Instruction (MoI) Dhavalikar said, "The government cannot do anything without following proper procedures and only regional parties can resolve the issues of the State."Criticising the government, Dhavalikar said, "BJP instigated us to break ties by neglecting our constituencies, blocking our files and banning the recruitment process."