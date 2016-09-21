MGP puts its foot down on Dabolim constituency.

Vasco : Public Works Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Tuesday staked Maharashtrawadi Gomanatak Party’s claim for the Dabolim constituency for 2017 assembly elections and said, “I will never compromise on the Dabolim seat”.Speaking on the sidelines of a function at Headland-Sada in Mormugao taluka, he said that in the 2012 assembly elections the MGP lost the Dabolim seat with slender votes.

When asked about Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho saying that he would contest the assembly polls on BJP ticket from the Dabolim constituency, Dhavalikar said that everybody has a democratic right to speak.“But the MGP will never compromise on Dabolim constituency. Premanand Nanoskar will be the MGP candidate for the Dabolim constituency,” the minister said.The minister was asked: if Godinho seeks to contest the elections on MGP ticket would his party allocate Godinho the ticket? But Dhavalikar parried the question.He reiterated that the MGP would negotiate for 14 seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party.He, however, said that seat-sharing talks with the BJP would begin only after poll schedule is announced.During the 2012 assembly elections, the MGP managed to contest from eight seats following the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP. But for 2017 assembly elections the MGP would negotiate strictly for 14 seats, Dhavalikar said.

Stating that the MGP would not demand chief minister’s post if the alliance retains power, he said, “Name for chief minister’s post will be discussed only by legislators of the alliance parties after the elections…”When asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party could pose a threat to the MGP or its alliance partners, he said the AAP has lost everything in Delhi.“The AAP legislators in Delhi have been in news for various reasons, which should make them not to contest assembly elections in Goa,” Dhavalikar observed.[NT]