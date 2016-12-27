MGP will contest 3 seats in Salcete: Deepak

Margao: The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is all set to step into the politically-vibrant taluka of Salcete in South Goa for the forthcoming assembly election in the state. For the first time in over four decades, MGP will be contesting three seats in Salcete during the upcoming election.The last time MGP contested the election from the taluka, its candidate Luto Ferrao had won from Benaulim constituency, its only victory in Salcete then.“We are contesting the election from Salcete this time. We are fielding our candidates in three constituences – Cuncolim, Benaulim and Navelim. We feel this is the right time to give an alternative to the people of Salcete. Besides, we will also be contesting the Dabolim and Cortalim seats,” said MGP president Pandurang alias Deepak Dhavalikar on Monday.

While Cuncolim is with the BJP, Navelim and Benaulim are with an Independent and Goa Vikas Party, respectively.Stating that MGP has realised that both the national parties, Congress and BJP, are dictatorial, Deepak said that many ticket aspirants have been approaching him. “We will select candidates immediately after the implementation of the model code of conduct,” he said adding that the party will not ally with any other political party, and contest the election solo.When asked if MGP would accept the support of Goa Suraksha Manch (political arm of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch), Deepak said that talks in that direction are on.

MGP had won the Benaulim seat in the by-election held in early ’70s, with its candidate Luto Ferrao defeating the late Dr Wilfred D’Souza. The party is now set to battle it out this time. “We are all out to capitalise on the misgovernance of BJP in this taluka. People of Salcete have seen the arrogance of BJP leaders,” Deepak said.The MGP’s reentry into Salcete is likely to create some impact on the other prospective candidates, as the regional party is trying to bank on the negative votes. With candidates of three national parties besides the regional parties and Independents contesting the polls, the political battle in Salcete is likely to be interesting. [NT]