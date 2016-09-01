Mhadei not a typical Indian River basin, says Goa.

Panjim: Goa’s witness Chetan Pandit on Wednesday deposed before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal and reiterated that the Mhadei is not a typical Indian River basin. During cross examination, Pandit said, “Mhadei is a basin with many hotspots of biodiversity and five wildlife sanctuaries apart from typical eco-system.”However, the tribunal asked Goa to lead evidence on other issues as well. Additional Solicitor General of India Atmaram N S Nadkarni, appearing for State of Goa, requested more time from the Tribunal to file additional affidavit in lieu of same witness Pandit on other related issues. [H]