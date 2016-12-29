Mickky quits as MLA and from party

Panjim: Goa Vikas Party’s Nuvem MLA Francisco (Mickky) Pacheco resigned as MLA on Wednesday and also from the party to join Goa Su-Raj Party. Pacheco submitted his resignation as MLA to Speaker Anant Shet.Speaking to Herald, Pacheco said, “I will be joining Goa Su-Raj Party on December 30 and will announce the list of 15 candidates who will be contesting on the party ticket in different constituencies,” Pacheco said.Asked whether Goa Su-Raj will enter into an alliance with other political outfits, Pacheco said, “At least for now, nothing has been decided.”

The MLA was earlier a minister in the Laxmikant Parsekar government. He had resigned from the cabinet in April 2015 after he was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for slapping a government servant.Recently, Pacheco had got into disagreements with his GVP colleagues, including close aide and GVP secretary Lyndon Monteiro, who has hinted at contesting against Pacheco if required.Pacheco, a controversial politician, first won in 2002 as member of the United Goans Democratic Party (UGDP), and joined the BJP in 2005. He then joined NCP and won the 2007 elections. Ahead of the 2012 elections, he joined the GVP with his wife Viola as president. Viola left GVP two months ago.With Pacheco’s resignation, the 40-member State Legislative Assembly strength has been reduced to 37. This is the third resignation by MLAs in the last week. Earlier, MLAs Mauvin Godinho and Pandurang Madkaikar resigned. [H]