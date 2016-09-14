Migrants create ‘eyesore’ at Chicalim’s Jacinto Island.

Vasco: Migrants living in filthy conditions alongside the road, near St Jacinto Island in Chicalim have become an eyesore for the commuters using the busy NH17-A road from Chicalim to Cortalim Junction.Taking serious cognizance of the same, locals from Dabolim and Chicalim and members of Chicalim Villagers Action Committee (CVAC) have demanded that the Sancoale panchayat take immediately action and eliminate the nuisance.

According to the CVAC secretary Rui Costa Araujo, few weeks ago there were only two temporary tarpaulin shed erected by the migrants alongside the busy road leading to Vasco near the sharp turn close to St Jacinto Island.However, since the authorities concerns failed to take any action, the number of sheds has increased, Araujo said.

“These migrants have set up their base alongside the road so that they can sell their fish catch by sitting alongside the road. Due to this very reason, the chances of accidents have increased manifolds. Not only that, the migrants have been using the road setback area not only for living, but also for taking bath and for answering natures call due to which this stretch of road have become an eyesore and needs to be eliminated before they become permanent here,” Araujo said.

A Dabolim local, Lovino Goes said, “There is no doubt that these migrants have been creating nuisance by living in filthy conditions alongside the road and have been seen defecating at the roadside, besides letting their waste water on the road.”

“Recently, a friend of mine had come down to Goa for holidays and he too noticed the same. He pointed out that the road stretch has a beautiful island on one side, however, the migrants have converted the other side of the same road an eyesore. This is surely not in the interest of state and such nuisance needs to be removed immediately,” Goes said.

When herald contacted, Sancoale Sarpanch Ramakant Borkar assured to look into the issue and take action on priority. "Yes few people have reported the matter about the migrants menace near Jacinto Island. I will take up the issue before the forthcoming panchayat body meeting and will remove them shortly," he said.