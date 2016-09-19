Milind’s fresh power trip, wants controversial Reddy to be CEE bypassing seniority list.

Panjim: In a fresh power trip, Power Minister Milind Naik seems to be working overtime to get his man Nilkanta Reddy elevated to the post of Chief Electrical Engineer. The term of Dipak Bhajekar ended on September 12 after the High Court dismissed his application against the State.On 19/05/2016 the government decided to curtail the deputation of Dipak Bhajekar as CEE and relieve him from the post of CEE by giving a month’s notice, which he challenged in HC. The court gave him an extension till September 12 when he completed one year in service.

The government order stated that Bhajekar shall hand over the charge of the post of CEE to Laxmikant D Kolvekar, Superintending Engineer. Again by order no. 5/23/77-PER(B)/2350 dated 31/07/2016 Department of Personnel, appointed SE Laxmikant Kolvekar, as CEE on officiating basis with effect from August 1, 2015 after retirement of then CEE Lekhshamanan.While Kolvekar is eligible for the post of CEE, Electricity Department has now decided to appoint two Chief Engineers along with one Principal Chief Engineer in a bid to accommodate Reddy.

The Chief Engineers will be designated as CE (Distribution) and CE (Transmission). CE (Distribution) will be responsible for all major activities within the department and the minister wants Reddy to hold the post.Reddy, who has been vying for the post of CEE has been facing various inquiries, including departmental inquiries and suspension for cases ranging from misappropriation to negligence.

Shockingly, in 2014, then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had instructed then CEE Lekhshamanan to transfer Reddy from SE (Circle I) to a location where his interaction with the public would be minimal due to complaints of corruption against him. He was accordingly transferred from SE (Circle I) to SE (Commercial).Interestingly, sources say, outgoing CEE Deepak Bhajikar had removed inspection of 11kV installation from his purview of the State Inspectorate, which is headed by Reddy, and shifted the same to the respective Executive Engineer of that area.

Reddy is considered to be very close to a former MLA, former CM and former MP (Congress) of South Goa and within a short period has been promoted from Junior Engineer to Superintending Engineer. What is more surprising is that Reddy has become the blue-eyed boy of Power Minister Naik as he holds key posts of Chief Electrical Inspector at State Electrical Inspectorate besides others.

Reddy was promoted to the post of Superintending Engineer (SE) on May 14, 2015. He was posted as SE, Circle I, Margao, than as SE, Planning & Commercial at Panjim. He is presently SE, Circle II, Panjim. Reddy also holds the charges of Nodal officer of Goa, SDA, State Chief Electrical Inspector, SE (First Appellate Authority) and Nodal officer for Contract Services cell.The Power Minister wants to elevate Reddy to the post of CEE, against the seniority list and previous orders even with a little less than a year left for his retirement.It is believed that Naik took Reddy to Defence Minister Parrikar during his recent visit to Goa for Chaturthi to introduce him as a successor to Bhajekar. The outcome of the meeting is not known. [H]