Milkmen, newspaper vendors under EC scanner

Panjim: the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has asked Goa Police to prepare a comprehensive report identifying the vendors.With less than a month to the polls, the CEO is bracing up to ensure that the code of conduct is observed flawlessly. CEO Kunal told Herald that the move is to create awareness among the ‘vulnerable sections of the society’. “We have issued directions that all police stations and allied units compile a list of milkmen and newspaper vendors in their respective jurisdictions and submit the details to this office. Since they are vulnerable people, we have decided to hold an awareness programme asking them not to fall prey to any tactics of politicians or political parties,” he explained.

The State has so far not received any complaint in this regard, even as the CEO claimed this was a preventive measure. In several states, particularly those with a large number of constituencies, the network clandestinely operates during the election time.As many as 14 Flying Squads, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and PCR Vans are on patrolling duty. In another set of instructions issued by the ECI, road shows particularly at the time of filing the nomination will be under strict rule wherein official vehicles will not be allowed subject to security reasons. Campaigners, political parties and/or politicians wishing to use other vehicles should take prior permission from the competent authority.

The permissible time for movement is fixed only during holidays and non-peak hours while ECI has also earmarked crucial places like hospitals where it is banned.Similarly, the number of persons participating in the rally should be informed to the CEO in advance and the convoy of vehicles should be broken into 10 vehicles every 200 meters to avoid traffic congestion.“The road show can cover only half the width of the road,” Kunal said. The same rule applies to the two wheelers as well. [H]