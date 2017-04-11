Minister alleges police-drug mafia nexus

Panjim: Water Resources Development Minister Vinod Paliencar on Monday said he is not receiving the required support from the police in his efforts to tackle the narcotics issue and alleged a nexus between the police and the drug mafias in the State.“Our government is very clear that we want a drug-free Goa. We are taking strong steps in view of that. The Chief Minister is also very categorical to curb this menace and has given directions to the police to stop the drug trade completely from the coast,” Paliencar said.He added, “Sometimes I don’t get the required support from the police, (it is the) reason why I feel police have a nexus with these people.”Paliencar who has been elected from Siolim constituency, said that rave parties and late night loud music parties are operating under the banner of tourism in Goa, but this is not the local culture. He said that late night loud parties should be completely stopped as it is through these that drug peddling has been going on.

“Drug dealers should not play with our young generation, it is my strong warning to them to stop the nuisance, if they are found in any drug activities, strict action will be initiated,” he said.Paliencar also said that the government will not tolerate any police officer found involved in any nexus with drug and parties. “He should be ready to sit at home if he dares to help drug dealers,” Paliencar said.While in the past there have been incidents of police officers in league with drug nexus, this is the first time that a minister who in an MLA of a coastal constituency has stated that the police have a nexus with the drug mafias in the State. [H]