Minor boy seeking to teach Corlim villagers a ‘lesson’ arrested.

Panjim: Old Goa police have arrested a minor boy who was allegedly involved in a series of attacks on parked vehicles and hoax bomb threats which had kept residents of Corlim on their toes.

Old Goa police said the 16-year-old boy was sent to Apna Ghar after he was caught while attempting to stone a four-wheeler.Residents of the area had sleepless nights for over a year as more than six vehicles, including two buses, were attacked at nights when they were parked in the village, while residents kept getting hoax letters and messages threatening bomb blasts.

Some people had also received objectionable text messages on their mobiles, which could not be traced as they were sent using a particular software. Police said that in some messages the name of television journalist Kanzil Rodrigues was mentioned. Rodrigues had filed a complaint with the police as well as cyber cell of Crime Branch.

The boy, after his arrest, confessed to committing the crimes claiming that he wanted to "teach a lesson" to the villagers.On interrogation, the boy said he had shifted to Old Goa from Corlim due to some 'family issues' and wanted to teach the people of Corlim a lesson. The villages border each other and the boy used to get up at 4 am daily and go to Corlim on bike to create nuisance and return before sunrise.