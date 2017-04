(94 years)

Born: 07-05-1923 / Died: 17-04-2017

Assolna / Belgaum

Beloved husband of Beleza, Father / father-in-law of Noel / Viola, Brisbane, Rolland / Angela (Toronto, Canada), Enid / Everet (Mumbai). Son of late Prof. Jose Juliao Sacramento Almeida and late Venusula. Son-in-law of late Joao Bernardo and late Cacilda Barros, Brother / Brother-in-law of late Gilbert / late Ezilda, late Blanche / late Pat Quinn, late Lydia / late Amaro Colaco