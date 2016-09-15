Miransha Naik going places

The recently completed Konkani film ‘Juje’ has received a French release and has been doing the rounds of various festivals. The film’s young director from Benaulim, Miransha Naik has also been selected for the ‘Three Rivers Residency’, a script lab where he will be mentored by foreign experts.

NT BUZZ reports

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

It was during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, when Miransha Naik tasted success after his first feature film ‘Juje’ was selected at NFDC’s Film Bazaar for mentoring and finding promoters.

Now in September 2016, Miransha is overjoyed and super confident about his work. The film was also picked up by a German film agency ‘Films Boutique’ and got a release in France. The film is out on a festival tour, an illustration of its quality.

Miransha Naik had written the script for the film while at Whistling Woods International. The film was not only shot entirely Goa but has a Goan cast and is also edited by a Goan – Siddesh Naik from Margao.

Adding another feather to his hat, Miransha has also been selected among five others from India to be mentored by experts in foreign films. He believes that this experience of a lifetime will give him a strong foundation that will help him write and direct better films in future.

He is proud that his mission of making quality Konkani films will materialise thus taking it to the international platform and restore its glory. “It feels very proud to see Konkani cinema reaching such international platform,” says Miransha.

Previously when NT BUZZ spoke to Miransha about Konkani films he was of the opinion that the only way for the commercial viability of Konkani cinema is for films to have a strong international (universal) appeal. “It is vital for films to do good business outside India so that we do not have to compromise on quality for the sake of money,” shared Miransha, who makes a point that the above strategy can be a win-win situation where quality cinema not only travels internationally, but also sustains itself.

It is with the same strategy and mindset that he managed to secure a seat at the PJLF Three Rivers Residency, which has been designed to support Indian film-makers in developing their scripts at the Dubai International Film Festival. This residency provides six writer-directors a year with a distraction-free space to write their scripts, with the help of an expert mentor and the opportunity to present their projects at DIFF.

Besides Miransha the others selected this year include Kanu Behl, whose debut Titli screened at Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2014; Arun Karthick, who debuted with Rotterdam title The Strange Case Of Shiva; Raj Rishi More, the assistant director of The Lunchbox; Sonal Jain and Pushan Kripalani. This year’s advisers include Molly Stensgaard, Franz Rodenkirchen, Marten Rabarts, Gyula Gazdag and Olivia Stewart. The first weekend of each residency includes two days intensive script consultation with two expert advisers, to be followed by Skype sessions.

The second phase of the programme involves participation at DIFF, including pitching training by an industry expert and a networking event to introduce the filmmakers to potential co-producers and sales agents. PJLF Three Rivers Residency is a private initiative supported by the PJLF Arts Fund and the Chatwin Scholarship with the aim of supporting up-and-coming talent to develop their skills, connections and projects through access to industry professionals from the global film industry.

Miransha says that this Script Lab is a brilliant way of getting writers-directors to concentrate solely on writing, however, he says that equally important is the final goal of presenting the projects and extending networks. In this light, Miransha is pleased that the organisers of the Script Lab have partnered with the Dubai Film Market.

He says: “It’s very exciting as you get connected with the finest film makers from the world but more importantly the kind of help you get to shape the script is unbelievable.” He tells us that a production house has already visited them and they will read the script after the workshop. [NT]