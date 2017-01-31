Miss CHRISTALINA FERNANDES

Pequeno – Mercurim, Agassaim

Beloved daughter of late Joao A. Fernandes / Pasquinha Gonsalves. Loving sister / sister-in-law of Francisquinha / Rafeal, Baptisto / late Ruth, Milagres / Percia, late Antonio / Fatima, Santana / late Nicolau, Espy / Verissimo, Benefrida / John, Olivia / Victor, Sr Jenifer SFN Jenifer SFN (St Micheal Convent, Vagator – Anjuna) Nieces / Nephew. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Today, 31 st January 2017 at 4.00 p.m to St. Lawrence Church, Agassaim, for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.