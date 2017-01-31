 
Tuesday , January 31 2017
Goa’s Liberation
Home / Obituaries / Miss CHRISTALINA FERNANDES

Miss CHRISTALINA FERNANDES

admin 7 hours ago Obituaries 2 Views

Pequeno – Mercurim, Agassaim
Beloved daughter of late Joao A. Fernandes / Pasquinha Gonsalves. Loving sister / sister-in-law of Francisquinha / Rafeal, Baptisto / late Ruth, Milagres / Percia, late Antonio / Fatima, Santana / late Nicolau, Espy / Verissimo, Benefrida / John, Olivia / Victor, Sr Jenifer SFN  Jenifer SFN (St Micheal Convent, Vagator – Anjuna) Nieces / Nephew. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Today, 31 st January 2017 at 4.00 p.m to St. Lawrence Church, Agassaim, for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.

About admin

Check Also

CAMILO FERNANDES

SHELLER, CANACONA Born: 11th Dec 1953 , died: 28th Jan 2017 Beloved husband of Maria, …

Copyright © 2017 GOACOM.COM