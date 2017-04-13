MMC chief asks MPT to stop stacking woodchips

Vasco: Mormugao Municipal Council Chairperson Deepak Naik on Wednesday directed Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) as well as woodchips handling agencies to stop stacking woodchips cargo at berth 10 and 11 of Mormugao port.Naik has threatened to file a PIL if the MPT and woodchips handling agencies disobeyed the direction.According to Naik, since last few weeks and even before that, Khariwado fishermen as well as other residents have been complaining about heavy dust pollution due to handling of woodchips cargo at berth 10 and 11 of Mormugao Port. He said that even after locals made repeated complaints and also demanded a stop to dust pollution, the MPT as well as the woodchips handling agencies failed to control dust pollution that takes place during heavy winds and specially because of stacking of woodchips cargo beyond permissible limit.“Earlier, it was only the fishermen community that complained against the dust pollution, now even other residents of Vasco have started complaining about the woodchips pollution in Vasco city,” he said.

He lamented that after the coal pollution, the woodchips pollution has become a headache in Vasco and the same has been increasing day by day, causing suffering to people.Naik said that if the MPT and the agencies handling woodchips had taken due precaution there would be no dust pollution. “The woodchips are staked beyond permissible height and the same is left uncovered leading to dust pollution during heavy winds,” he said.He said that after the locals complained of dust pollution, the Goa State Pollution Control Board inspected the site few days ago, but still the situation did not improve.Naik also informed that he would soon consult other council members so that a decision to stop all woodchips transportation along with coal through city roads can be taken during the next council meeting. [H]