MMC cracks down on illegal roadside vendors in Vasco

Vasco: The Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) on Monday cracked down on illegal roadside vendors in Vasco.According to the information, a team of municipal inspectors along with other civic staff started the drive in the morning in Vasco fish market as well as vegetable market and seized two mini- tempo loads of vegetables and fruits, groceries items, empty trays etc from the vendors who had encroached upon the market space and were operating illegally.Similarly, the Mormugao Municipal Council team also visited other pockets in the town including TB Cunha Chowk, Salgaonkar compound wall area, and old fish market during its drive which would be a regular feature in Vasco.The team also visited the Khariwado area where some stalls have been selling fish at wholesale rates. Photos of such stalls were taken and presented before the senior municipal officers for necessary action.Meanwhile, during the check, licences of mobile handcarts were also checked and two mobile carts which were operating without a valid MMC licence were seized. Since it was first day of the crackdown, Mormugao Municipal Council Chief Officer Agnelo A Pereira has decided to release back the seized goods to the vendors by issuing them a final warning.