MMC to pass 7th pay panel benefits to its workers

Vasco: The Mormugao Municipal Council on Wednesday unanimously resolved to upgrade pay scale of all 270 D grade employees at par with C grade employees so as to pass on the 7th pay commission benefits to the workers. MMC also resolves to construct new market at existing Modern market through Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA). Both crucial resolutions were taken during a special council meeting chaired by Chairperson Deepak Naik.

The meeting was specially called to take decision on the proposal of upgrading pay scale of D grade employees. While discussing the issue, chairperson Naik informed the council that the state government has taken a decision to implement seventh pay commission to municipal workers. He said that as per the notification issued by the government, any employee have grade pay of Rs 1,800 would be considered for seventh pay commission, however majority of the municipal workers(270) are having pay scale which is less than Rs1,800.

He, therefore, proposed that to pass on the 7th pay benefits to these 270 odd D grade permanent workers, MMC need to upgrade their pay scale. The decision was later unanimously passed by the council back with council resolution for the same.The second important issue was to upgrade or build new market complex in place of existing modern market owned by the council.Naik informed the council that Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida has sent a proposal to the council for the construction of new market through GSUDA.As the existing modern market is lying in dilapidated condition, the council later unanimously resolved to clear the proposal made by Almeida. [H]