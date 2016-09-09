Model gets 7-year RI for rape

Margao:South Goa additional district and sessions judge, on Thursday, sentenced Goan model Siddesh Juvekar to seven years rigorous imprisonment for having raped an orphan girl from Navelim.

The court also sentenced Siddesh to three years imprisonment for having cheated the victim to the tune of Rs 5 lakh while also directing him to pay the victim a compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 for the offences of rape and cheating respectively. The additional district and sessions judge, on September 3, had convicted the model under Section 376 (rape) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dissatisfied that the minimum sentence of seven years was imposed on the convict, advocate Aires Rodrigues, appearing for the victim, on Thursday, stated that the victim will move the High Court next week seeking that the sentence be enhanced and that the maximum sentence provided under the law be imposed on the accused.

Siddesh, on November 13, 2013, was charge-sheeted by Colva police on charges of rape and cheating. He was accused of having repeated forcible sexual intercourse with the victim girl under the false promise of marrying her. He was further charged of cheating the victim to the tune of over Rs 5 lakh by taking money from her on the false pretext of starting a business.

He was however on July 4, 2014 discharged by the then South Goa additional district and sessions judge.

The victim, then through advocate Aires Rodrigues by a criminal writ petition, moved the High Court challenging the order discharging Siddesh.

Allowing the victim’s petition, the High Court on February 26 this year, while quashing and setting aside the South Goa additional district judge’s order, directed Siddesh to appear before the Margao sessions court and face trial for the alleged offences. The court also further directed that the trial be completed within six months. [NT]