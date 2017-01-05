MoI committee schedules six meetings in S Goa this month

Panjim: While the entire State got into election mode, with the announcement of the poll dates, the advisory committee on the Medium of Instruction (MoI) scheduled six meetings, across South Goa, this month to seek the opinion of school managing committees on the contentious issue.The first taluka-level meeting this month will be at Canacona on January 10, following which two meetings have been scheduled in Salcete on Jan 13 and Jan 17. Three other meetings are slated on Jan 21, 30 and 31 at Mormugao, Sanguem and Dharbandora respectively.

School managing committees comprising of teachers and parents have been communicated to give their views and opinions on the MoI. An official communiqué by the Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training, and Member Secretary of the Advisory Committee, N G Honnekeri said the meetings, conducted in collaboration with Goa Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Education Department, would be held from 10.30am to 1 pm.

The committee, a senior official said, has already completed six meetings in North Goa even as it did not meet in December 2016 owing to a busy academic period."We will compile all the views, opinions, suggestions and objections to submit to the government thereafter," he said. The committee is also planning separate meetings with pro-English group Forum for Rights of Children to Education and Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch after the elections.The government, in August 2016 had constituted the committee to advise on the issue of grants to English medium schools and to study the entire system of grants, financial support to government-aided schools and to improve the overall efficiency for achieving education goals.