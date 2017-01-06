Mother Teresa International Film Festival begins in city

Panaji: Six-day Mother Teresa Film Festival started at the Maquinez Palace with the lighting of the lamp by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao and a call to everyone present to be little light in this world.Citing many examples from the life of the Saintly Mother, the Archbishop illustrated how she became the living witness of God’s love for mankind. The Archbishop concluded by quoting Mother Teresa, who considered herself as a pencil in God’s hands, and invited all to be useful little pencils for his work.Earlier little children from Pearl Valley High School, Porvorim put up a performance in the form of a skit entitled ‘A light in the Darkness’ and a national integration dance. The programme was compered by Corina la’Rive. [NT]