Move into new premises: D’Souza urges Sankhali civic body officials

Sankhali: Calling upon Sankhali Municipal Council (SMC) authorities to move into the new municipal building, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza said that it will help the municipality work in more efficient manner and collect more revenue.D’Souza was addressing the gathering after inaugurating new SMC building built by Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) at a cost of Rs 10.68 crore. Sankhali MLA Dr Pramod Sawant, councillors Upendra Bugde and Dayanand Boryekar, GSUDA vice-chairman Sudhir Candolkar and project officer Jagdish Hosmani and others were also present.

D’Souza said that BJP believes in carrying out unbiased development with its main objective being all-round development. He further said that the new building for SMC has been constructed in order to resolve the problems faced by the staff while doing administrative work. He further said that SMC members instead of pointing fingers at ruling BJP government should concentrate on increasing revenue by making use of the new building.Sankhali MLA Dr Pramod Sawant said that he has never created any roadblock in the development process initiated by SMC as it is part of his constituency. He also sought to refute allegations by SMC councillors that he is not cooperating with them for development works. [NT]