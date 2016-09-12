MRS wants govt to act swiftly on official language status for Marathi.

Ponda: Marathi Rajbhasha Samiti (MRS) members, on Sunday, met the BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar, requesting for a special assembly session to pass a legislation to accord official language status to Marathi language before the upcoming assembly election. The MRS members met Tendulkar under the leadership of their president G R Dhavalikar.Nitin Kolvekar, Machindra Chari, Vijay Naik, Mohan Bicholkar, Ashok Naik, Shashikant Sardesai, Madhusudhan Desai, Ranganath Veluskar were also present.

The Samiti has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it would have to face opposition from it during the next assembly election, if it fails to pass a legislation to accord official language status to Marathi in the state.“We want the government to act before the assembly election. And to do so, the BJP government should hold one day special assembly session,” said Dhavalikar.

The Goa Assembly in its August session had passed a private member’s resolution seeking official language status for Marathi, but with an amendment that the Act could be modified after thorough consultation with the people.The MRS wants a bill to be tabled with a proper discussion in the House as early as possible.

“The MRS wants official language status for Marathi language before the next assembly election as we do not know what will be situation after the election,” said one of the MRS member. After the meeting with Tendulkar, MRS members held a meeting at Ponda to discuss further course of action.[NT]