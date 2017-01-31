Muller, Sundaram speed to Tour of Goa c’ship

Panaji:Richard Mueller of Carmona and Sundaram Narayanan of Panjim emerged winners at the Cycling Goa’s Tour of Goa cycle race in the masters and open categories respectively, on Sunday.Sundaram Narayanan won the Open category with a timing of 16 minutes 38 seconds, followed by Knerav Kodolikar of Manovikas School, Margao with 19 minutes 52 seconds. Dr Belinda Viegas Mueller of Carmona came third with a timing of 22 minutes 50 seconds.

The masters’ category saw fierce competition with veteran Richard Mueller winning the race in 17 minutes 44 seconds, followed by Ajay Mendes in 19 mins 55 seconds and James Stevenson in 20 minutes 48 seconds in the second and third positions.The cycle race was held over a distance of 5kms on Chandreshwar Bhutnath temple hill in Paroda. Altogether 15 cyclists participanted in the masters category while 13 competed in the open category. [H]