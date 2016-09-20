MULTI-LEVEL GTDC-CCP FIGHT.

The ongoing administrative fight between the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) and the City Corporation of Panaji (CCP) has further delayed the inauguration of the much-awaited Rs 45 crore multi-level car parking facility near Santa Monica jetty. The project has been awaiting inauguration for the last six to seven months.

While on the one hand GTDC accuses CCP of unnecessary harassment over issuing the occupancy certificate for the project, the civic body has countered the claim stating that non-payment of dues worth Rs 48 lakh has forced them not to release the NOC. Moreover, being a government project and aimed towards public interest, CCP is willing to provide relaxation of Rs 18 lakhs, seeking payment of the balance Rs 30 lakh.

Built on an area admeasuring 13,556.45 sq metres, the parking facility has four floors including the terrace of the structure where 87 cars can be parked at a time. In addition to the 550 cars parking facility inside the building, 33 cars can be accommodated in the open space outside the building.The project in Panjim had started about two and half years ago by project consultant and contractor Lotus Environments, Pune and M VenKata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd respectively and had its soft launch on May 9.

GTDC Chairman Nilesh Cabral said that CCP is unnecessarily harassing them over issuance of occupancy certificate, even after GTDC has made available all the required documents. “We have even managed to get provisional fire safety certificate from the directorate of Fire and Emergency. Also the project plan is been submitted to them,” Cabral said.

“The project has been delayed ever since its work was taken up two and half years back,” the BJP MLA said. GTDC has asked cash-strapped CCP to waive off the pending dues which are owed to CCP as renewal fees. Such a decision can only be taken by the CCP council.Cabral said that being a government project, the corporation should be given some relaxation and until the payments are made, CCP can issue as in principal NOC.

However, the Corporation is of the firm view that until the dues are cleared, the occupancy certificate will not be issued. “The GDTC had initially obtained the construction licence from us but failed to renew the same every year. Despite reminders, they had not done it,” CCP Commissioner Deepak Dessai said refusing to comment on whether in past any notices were served to GTDC for non renewal of licence.

CCP had written three letters to GTDC asking them to submit the relevant documents, but till date, none of the documents had been submitted.“We have renewed the licence now but they will have to pay the fees, which amounts to Rs 48 lakhs. It is also revenue for CCP coffers,” Commissioner said. Sympathising towards the project, Commissioner has decided to propose to council to pass a resolution to reduce the fees from Rs 48 lakhs to 30 lakhs. “I will be putting this up before the Mayor.

But, if the GTDC keeps on targeting us, then we will not grant any relaxation,” he made it clear. “I told them I will clear the file if required in half-an-hour, but a rule is a rule, even if it is a government department,” Dessai said.The construction licence for the project was issued during the former Commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues tenure and he was in chair until earlier this year. Also the present Mayor Surendra Furtado was ruling the city council during that period.

When tried to contact, Furtado remained unavailable for the comments.

The in-fight has resulted into loss of revenue to both CCP and GTDC as well as depriving public or tourist of such modern facility, which is first of its kind in the State.The construction of the car park fell behind the schedule due to fund crunch, and on more than two occasions the contractor stopped work due to non-payment of his dues, and resumed work only after his bills were cleared. [H]