Muslims oppose highway elevation at Curti

Ponda: The Muslim community in Curti staged a roadblock for a short while, on Tuesday, opposing the National Highway elevation work, which the community fears would lead to the demolition of an adjacent dargah in the village.The community demanded that instead of elevating the highway, the National Highway Authority should construct a flyover at that spot, which the Muslims maintain, would save the religious structure.The community members who had staged the roadblock demanded that the work on retaining wall of the service road be stopped as the same is right in front of the darga. They also opposed construction of the retaining wall for the elevated road of National Highway progressing adjacent to the masjid. Since the roadblock brought the traffic to a standstill, a National Highway PWD engineer attached to the Ponda office rushed to site and pacified the crowd.

After the engineer assured to put forth their grievances before the National Highway Authorities, the Muslim community members dispersed.

Curti Sarapanch Deepa Naik and panch Shankar Naik opined that National Highway authority should address the grievances of the local community before proceeding with the work. The land for national highway was acquired in 1988.When contacted, National Highway Authority Executive Engineer Vijay Mardolkar said that the masjid was not shown in the plan of National Highway. Therefore, he said, there was a need to examine whether it is encroachment. He said that he would consult senior officials to solve the matter.All Goa Ittiha Jamate Muslim (IGM) President Abbas Mulla, who was leading the agitation, said that the masjid in question is around five hundred years old. He rejected the suggestion that the structure is encroaching on the national highway land.

Mulla said that Principle Engineer Parsekar visited the site and assured to convey their grievances to the National Highway Authorities.He said that the locals are opposing to elevated road work of National Highway as those who go to attend services at the dargah would not have sufficient space for parking. If a flyover is constructed, then, vehicles can be parked below, he said.