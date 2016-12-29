Narvekar quizzed in GCA case

Panjim: Former Goa Cricket Association (GCA) President Dayanand Narvekar was questioned by the Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of Goa Police in a case of Rs 1 crore misappropriation of funds in which serving GCA President Chetan Desai, its Secretary Vinod Phadke and then Treasurer Akbar Mullla are also named.Narvekar was interrogated for almost two hours on Wednesday where he has denied all charges against him. He arrived at EOC at around 10:30am and left the office at 12:45pm. [H]