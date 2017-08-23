New-born girl abandoned at Curtorim

Margao: A new-born baby girl was found abandoned on the roadside at Mugalli, Curtorim, on Tuesday morning. Passersby, on noticing the infant, informed the police who rushed to the spot and admitted her to Hospicio, Margao.Hospital sources said that the baby was safe and her condition stable. She is undergoing treatment in the neonatal ICU of the hospital. Maina Curtorim police have booked an offence against the unknown parents of the baby for abandoning the new born and putting her life at risk. Investigations into the case are underway under the supervision of PI Gurudas Gawde. [TOI]