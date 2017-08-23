 
Thursday , August 24 2017
Home / Goa News Highlights / New-born girl abandoned at Curtorim

New-born girl abandoned at Curtorim

admin 1 day ago Goa News Highlights 129 Views

Margao: A new-born baby girl was found abandoned on the roadside at Mugalli, Curtorim, on Tuesday morning. Passersby, on noticing the infant, informed the police who rushed to the spot and admitted her to Hospicio, Margao.Hospital sources said that the baby was safe and her condition stable. She is undergoing treatment in the neonatal ICU of the hospital. Maina Curtorim police have booked an offence against the unknown parents of the baby for abandoning the new born and putting her life at risk. Investigations into the case are underway under the supervision of PI Gurudas Gawde. [TOI]

About admin

Check Also

big_119273_shacks--2-

HC takes strong note of illegalities in beach shack operations

Panjim: Taking strong note of rising illegalities on the coast in the operation of beach …

Copyright © 2017 GOACOM.COM