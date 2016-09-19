Newborn abandoned at Paroda.

Curchorem:According to police, the Panjim PCR received a call from an unknown person informing them about the incident.The PCR in turn informed the Quepem police, who sent a police team led by head lady constable Rajeshree Desai and Santosh Gaonkar at the site and found abandoned baby.

The Police further informed that the baby has been sent to the Hospicio Hospital and is in stable condition. PSI Harish Raut Dessai is investigating the case under the supervision of PI Pravin Gauns. A case has been registered against the unknown parents under Section 317 of IPC and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act. [H]