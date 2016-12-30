No complete ban on cash transaction: Govt

Panjim: The Goa government on Thursday clarified that it does not intend to completely ban cash transaction in the State but instead facilitate business through alternate mode of payments in view of cash crunch following demonetization.“No attempts have been made to cut or stop payments using cash. State government is merely facilitating alternative modes of payment,” Dipak Bandekar, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes department said in the affidavit filed before Goa Human Rights Commission.The GHRC is hearing a complaint filed by social activist Aires Rodrigues against the State government’s circular issued by Commercial Taxes department on November 30 seeking to make all business activity in the State cashless.

In the affidavit, Bandekar further submitted the circular was only an appeal and that it is an option not compulsion to provide electronic modes of payment.In his complaint filed earlier this month, Rodrigues had alleged that in absolute and gross violation of human rights, the Goa Government had very high-handedly and without application of mind decided that the State go cashless. He further stated that neither the Centre nor the Reserve Bank of India has declared that cash transactions are invalid or cash payments are no longer valid. The matter is adjourned for January 23, 2017 for further hearing. [H]