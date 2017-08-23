No Cyclone centre at Madel: Vijai

Margao: TCP Minister Vijai Sardessai has reassured the people and farmers of Madel of having no plans to have Cyclone Risk Mitigation Centre on the land.Criticising actions inciting anger among the people, Vijai said, “The Cyclone risk mitigation center will not happen there. It is a controversial issue and the people feel that the land has been grabbed against peanuts as compensation.”“The Government has attempted to do many things on this land in the past and people have resisted. I am the MLA of the area and a minister now and someone coming to the land and doing survey of the land has been given the advice,” Vijai said.

“No officials will come back here without reasons now. I have spoken to the chief minister and it was a file passed in the past. Cyclone risk mitigation centre can’t come to this place and it is not suitable for that project. We can’t get any project to get money from the World Bank,” he added.“We can have an integrated agriculture complex here but inciting fear and anxiety among the people is not right and to stop this I have given the orders to the responsible authorities,” Vijai said. [H]