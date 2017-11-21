No plans to shift Undir STP: Sudin

Ponda: Stating that there are no plans to shift the sewerage treatment plant at Undir, PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar condemned the act of the locals for confronting the Bandora sarpanch and for creating chaos in gram sabha by opposing the project.It may be recalled that Undir locals had confronted the Bandora Sarpanch on Sunday at gram sabha over issuance of a construction licence for setting up the Plant in the area and had demanded that the project be relocated.Addressing the media, the minister said “Undir is the ideal place as the plant requires low lying areas, which have been chosen by TCP’s technical team. Around 75 percent work has been completed including laying of pipelines and the pending plant construction work will begin in the next 15 days after work order is tendered.” He appealed to the media against giving publicity to the plant opponents. He said, “Of the 650 voters at Undir, 45 created chaos at gram sabha on the instruction of a few people” and added that the locals need not fear about project as it will not be harmful to them. He informed that similar project has been set up at Durbhat last month and the locals have no complaints as there is no stench is emanating from it.

He said, “We are ready to show an on screen demo of such projects functioning elsewhere in Goa and other States.He said around 33000 square metres area has been purchased by SIDCL to undertake project and land owner and tenants have given their NOC.”He informed that the plant with latest technology will release clean water after processing the sewage and as such no stench will emanate. [H]