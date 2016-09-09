No progress on proposal for Assolna outpost elevation to police station

Assolna:Despite several assurances, upgradation of Assolna outpost as a full-fledged police station is yet to see the light of the day.

Velim MLA Benjamin Silva had earlier come on record confirming that he had placed a proposal for upgradation of the police outpost before the government and had even raised the matter in the assembly.

However, two years on, there has been no progress on that front despite the file being placed before the police department for consideration.

Assolna sarpanch Pedrinha Cardoso said, “The outpost needs to be upgraded as a police station as its presence in the village is serving no purpose. We have to go all the way to Cuncolim even to register a small crime. On the contrary, a full-fledged police station will go a long way in curbing crimes in the village and surrounding areas.”

Neighbouring village of Velim too has joined the bandwagon in demanding a full-fledged police station. Speaking to this daily, sarpanch Melvyn Sanches informed that the Cuncolim police station caters to a vast area and has just one police inspector, hence, the village of Velim and surrounding places have become vulnerable to crime given the high influx of migrants.

Sources in Cuncolim police station informed that there is shortage of manpower at the police station which is catering to a vast area. He said the police station needs upgradation of infrastructure to cater to the community. Hence, he said, bifurcation of the police station will help the cause of better policing.

Former Assolna deputy sarpanch Savio Fereira said that the Assolna outpost has made no difference to the area but on the contrary the crime graph has soared and a lot of crimes can be avoided through better policing.

He said major concern is drunk driving which is resulting in a lot of accidents, besides robberies, thefts and other crimes.

MLA Silva was not available for comments.[NT]