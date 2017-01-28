No public facilities for tourists at Candolim

Calangute: While the tourism department keeps announcing high profile, big ticket projects like cable cars and sea planes, Candolim beach still lacks basic facilities like changing rooms and toilets for tourists even two and half years after the foundation stone was laid for these projects.

The proposed changing rooms and toilets at Candolim and Aguada which had been scheduled to be built before the start of the peak tourist season are nowhere in sight and now unlikely to be completed any time soon due to the state assembly elections. The foundation stone for these public facilities had been laid in June 2014 by then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

In late September 2016, while replying to queries from TOI, director of tourism Sanjeev Dessai had said that the proposal to build changing rooms and toilets at Candolim and Aguada had been approved by the state and central governments, and that the Centre had been approached for funds under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. “The funds have been sanctioned and works are at the tendering stage,” he had said.

Tourism stake-holders, like water sports operators say the lack of public toilets and changing rooms at Candolim is affecting the tourism business in Candolim as tourists prefer going to Calangute, where there are a number of public toilets and changing rooms.

In the absence of public toilets, women tourists are inconvenienced the most, while male tourists simply relieve themselves in the open, even defecating in the sand dunes, locals said. [TOI]