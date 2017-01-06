Non-operational bottling units under scanner

Panjim: Some 14 bottling machines of country made liquor and distillers, manufacturing IMFL, breweries and wineries are sealed at non-operational plants across the State. “The static flying squads will conduct regular patrolling at the sealed premises. We are also planning to deploy one officer at the site as one cannot rule out the possibility that these premises could be used to illegally manufacture, store and distribute alcohol ahead of the elections,” a senior excise officer told Herald. Around 44 operational IMFL, beer and wine manufacturing units and 25-odd country liquor making units will also be under scrutiny. The department has issued directives to submit daily records to the concerned officers while also banning transportation of alcohol during the late hours. [H]