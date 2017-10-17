North Goa SP issues show cause notice to Mapusa PI, PSI

Panjim: The North Goa Superintendent of Police Chandana Chowdhary has submitted a detailed report to the Director General of Goa Police (DGP) on the serious lapses found in delegating staff to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a drug raid in Aramabol on October 7.The SP has also issued a show cause notice to in charge of Mapusa Police Station and its Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the case. It has been revealed that the suspended constable (duty master) had followed the PSI’s instruction to delegate staff to NCB.“I have submitted my report to the DGP of Goa Police for further action in this matter. I have no other comment,” Chowdhary said when contacted.An inquiry has revealed that the in charge of Mapusa Police Station was informed much after Mapusa cops were taken by the NCB SP for his drug raid at Arambol. In her report, Chowdhary also stated that the staff departed from Mapusa Police Station for the raid at 1pm while the incident at Arambol occurred at 3.30pm.

In her report, Chowdhary proposed that standing directions be given to all police stations on to how to deal when a central agency seeks staff assistance.NCB had sought assistance of Mapusa Police on October 7 for a raid stating it would be conducted in Parra in the jurisdiction of Mapusa Police Station. The raiding team, however, went to Arambol, outside the Mapusa Police jurisdiction, where the team was attacked.The North Goa SP was not taken into confidence, neither by the NCB chief nor by the Mapusa Police, and a report on these serious lapses in procedure has been submitted to DGP.