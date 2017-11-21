Norway keen to work with Goan companies on shipping

Panaji: With India’s economy on an upswing, Norway is looking to capitalize on the trade and investment opportunities available in India, especially Goa, which occupies a strategic location in peninsular India. A Norwegian delegation headed by consul general Ann Ollestad arrived in Goa to explore partnerships in the shipping, renewable energy, defence manufacturing and information technology.Norway is offering technology transfer and collaboration to help Goa address its energy needs while also offering to assist local shipyards with modern shipbuilding technology. “I think the Make in India concept is something that we all are tweaking around,” Ollestad said. “You need technology that is available because sustainable growth is absolute key. At the same time, we understand the need for employment in India.”

The consul general, who is responsible for trade ties in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, has come with a delegation comprising representatives from 17 different Norwegian companies. Ollestad has already met the director general of shipping and over the next few days, she will interact with Naval officials, officials from Goa Shipard Limited (GSL) and chief minister Manohar Parrikar.”A cluster of companies from the Norwegian side wanted to come to Goa that explains a lot about the possibility that the state represents. So we have people from shipyards, shipping financing, skill development,”Ollestad said. “GSL can build the ships and we can contribute to the technological aspect. It should probably be linked up to the competence that we have.”Given Norway’s technological competence in shipping, wind energy, aquaculture and other maritime related industries, the country has offered to help Goa develop river navigation infrastructure, skill development programs and defence industries. [TOI]