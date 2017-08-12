Not in luck: Stricken ship still grounded

Panaji: The grounded ship, MV Lucky Seven continues to remain at the same spot on Miramar beach, as the salvage operation to pull it off the shore for an assessment of its structural integrity was not undertaken by the salvage firm till Friday evening.

Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited, which had plans to commence casino operations on the ship, had applied for permission from the government to tow it to the sheltered areas of Mandovi river.

But sources revealed that the vessel owner has been directed to tug the ship off the Miramar beach into slightly deeper waters so that an underwater assessment can be conducted to check if its hull and keel are in seaworthy condition.

This is being done to verify if the vessel can be towed to a dry dock or an alternate anchoring point. Though the owner has tried to press for a safe shelter in river Mandovi, his request has been kept on hold, as the obstacle of a sand bar is yet to be cleared.

The grounding of the Tanzanian flagship vessel resulted after it hit the sandy obstruction on the mouth of River Mandovi in mid-July. It has been marooned on Miramar beach since July 16.

The vessel has started floating again and the operation to tow it away from the beach were favourable with the spring tide. The task may become difficult if the water level recedes after the spring tide, sources said. (TOI)