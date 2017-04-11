Now, heavy traffic banned on both Mandovi bridges

Panaji: To ensure that the ongoing construction of the third cable-stayed bridge across Mandovi river does not impede traffic flow, the North Goa district magistrate has decided to divert trucks, trailer containers and goods carriers at the Karaswada and Banastarim junctions. Though the order applies to wide-body interstate buses, Goa Police (traffic) has decided not to enforce the restrictions for buses, unless required.The restrictions on heavy and medium commercial vehicles have been imposed from 8am to 10pm, but the authorities have not specified for how long the restrictions will remain in place. “This traffic arrangement will be effective till the completion of work,” is all that the district magistrate said.The district magistrate’s order could also impact the hundreds of interstate buses that connect Goa to neighbouring cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai. According to the order, all inter-state buses coming from Karaswada will not be allowed to cross Hotel Green Park junction after 8am and “would have to curtail their journey at Mapusa itself”.

Understanding the predicament that hapless passengers could face due to the restricted traffic movement, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Dharmesh Angle has said that the restrictions would be relaxed for interstate buses.

“At the moment it (restrictions on entry of inter-state buses) is not required. If we feel the need, then we will consult the stakeholders and find some alternate arrangements. We will talk to the bus owners first and take a suitable stand,” Angle said. Sources explained that with segments of the bridge being connected to form the span, the space for traffic movement has reduced and the carriageway could be reduced to a single lane on either side.“The carriageway has reduced drastically due to the ongoing construction. On a trial basis, the police have already diverted heavy vehicles and we still do not feel the requirement of additional restrictions,” Angle added.“In view of the ongoing construction work of the third Mandovi bridge, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Panaji through the existing Mandovi Bridge and will be diverted at Karaswada junction and Banastarim junction to proceed via Assnora, Bicholim to their respective destination,” a government official said.Commercial vehicles carrying perishable goods would be allowed to proceed beyond Karaswada junction and Banastarim junction only after obtaining prior written permission from Traffic Headquarters, Altinho, which will have to displayed prominently.

However, the change in traffic arrangements is likely to impact the movement of heavy machinery, essential commodities, containerized traffic and delivery of new two-wheelers and cars to automobile showrooms. [TOI]